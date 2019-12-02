Tarboro High School placed on lockdown

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting school officials at Tarboro High School after the school was placed on lockdown.

Deputies say the lockdown is due to “reported suspicion” and ask citizens to avoid the area, according to a Facebook post.

There is no official word on what caused the lockdown or how long the lockdown will be in place.

This story will be updated.

