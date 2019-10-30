Tarboro man arrested in deadly double shooting

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Tarboro man has been arrested in a double shooting that left one dead in Princeville on Oct. 27, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Melvin Ray Jones Jr., 30, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting on Church Street, deputies said.

Dekotah Redmond was shot and killed while Travis Lemond Draughn was wounded amid a “social gathering” at a home on Church Street.

Redmond’s body wasn’t found until 7 a.m. while a deputy working Princeville saw a large crowd of people in that area at 2:50 a.m

In the days following the shooting, investigators conducted interviews and executed search warrants on phones and social media accounts.

They also obtained surveillance images from nearby homes and businesses.

The investigation led to Jones being named a suspect.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in providing any additional information they may know about this incident.

Further arrests are pending regarding this incident.

The $5,000 reward is still available for information that helps convict those responsible.

