TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tarboro man wanted in an October 2022 killing turned himself in Tuesday.

Kedarrius C. Williams, 20, turned himself in to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for first-degree murder that was issued Monday.

The charge stems from the murder of 20-year-old Te’naji Cherry that happened Oct. 23, 2022, on Thigpen Road in Conetoe. Deputies found Williams and Cherry injured from a shooting around 6 p.m.

Cherry died from his injuries while Williams was treated and released from a hospital the same night.

This is still an ongoing investigation.