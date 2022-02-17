Tarboro man who pulled stolen gun, spat at police during grocery store fight gets 9 years in prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tarboro man who pulled out a stolen handgun and spat at police officers during a fight at a grocery store will spend more than nine years in prison after pleading guilty to federal firearms charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that Bernard Eugene Phillips, 43, was sentenced to 114 months.

He pleaded guilty in September to charges of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

Court documents indicate Philips pulled a loaded handgun during the incident at Brown’s Grocery Store in Tarboro, then fought and spat at police officers who attempted to arrest him.

Police took the handgun from his waistband and determined that it was stolen.