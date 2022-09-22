TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday.

Police responded around 4 p.m. to an area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Coffield Street in regards to shots fired.

Three officers who were patrolling the area arrived less than 30 seconds later and found a man, Steve McGaratte Williams, 43, of Scotland Neck, with a gunshot wound. Additional officers arrived and began first aid.

The Edgecombe County Rescue Squad then arrived, took over the scene and transported Williams to ECU Health Edgecombe, where he died.

Investigators who were looking into the shooting determined Williams was standing with several other people outside a home in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when several other people exited a vehicle on Elm Street and began firing shots.

Detectives collected evidence and seized property to help in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Brandon Richardson at (252) 641-4247, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111 or send an email to info@ncfightingcrime.com.