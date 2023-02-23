TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Tarboro has selected its next police chief.

Tarboro Police Capt. Rick Mann will assume official command March 1 following Chief Jesse Webb’s official retirement date on Feb. 28.

Mann began his career with Tarboro police as a patrol officer after completing BLET in 2006, the town said in a news release.

A resident of Tarboro since 2005, Mann and his wife, Anne, have two children, Ryan and Emily.

Mann has been involved with and supervised every functional division of the agency, rising through the ranks in more than 17 years with the department. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Western Carolina University and is a graduate of the West Point Leadership Program.

Mann holds many certificates and licenses, including an Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.

Before joining the Tarboro Police Department, Mann was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, earning the rank of Sergeant before completing his enlistment.