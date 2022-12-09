TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Tarboro Police Department is looking for a suspect who went inside a residence and shot and killed a dog Thursday evening.

On Thursday shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street regarding a dog that was shot and killed.

After arriving, officers learned that the suspect, Ladarius Devon Powell, 31, entered a known residence. Police say after complaining about the behaviors of the dog inside the house, he pulled out a handgun and shot the dog, killing it.

Police say the dog was properly restrained at the time and several people, including children, were inside the room when the incident occurred.

Powell is currently on probation and has an “extensive history” of weapons violations and aggravated assault. He is wanted by police for possession of a firearm by felon, felony cruelty to animals and discharging a weapon within city limits.

If you see Powell or know where he is, contact the Tarboro Police department or your local law enforcement agency.