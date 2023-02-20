CONETOE, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop Saturday led to the arrest of a Tarboro teen on gun charges.

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s deputies made the stop for motor vehicle violation in Conetoe.

As the vehicle was stopping, the passenger fled from the vehicle on foot possessing a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies gave chase for a short distance and the suspect surrendered after throwing two firearms in the tree line.

Nineteen-year-old Shazire Y’liek White was taken into custody without further incident. Both firearms were found and recovered near where the suspect surrendered, the sheriff’s office said.

White was charged with two counts of misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and one count of felony possession of a stolen firearm.

White was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secure bond.