RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Moore County officials increased deputy patrols across the county Sunday, Duke Energy said vandalism at electrical substations left 45,000 customers in the county without power as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said gunfire directed at two substations caused the outages.

A detailed hourly history of the outage showed more than 45,000 customers without power around 5 p.m. Duke Energy officials also said “nearly all customers” were impacted by the outage.

Image from Duke Energy

There are 47,000 Duke Energy customers in Moore County, so the outage of 45,000 would mean nearly the entire county was without power Sunday afternoon.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, Duke Energy Spokesman Jeff Brooks said the outage numbers displayed on the map on the Duke Energy website are too low because of a “glitch.” He said that as of Sunday night, there were about 40,000 outages still in Moore County.

Duke Energy also said Sunday that it would possibly take until Thursday to repair the outages.

Duke Energy officials said they are running 24-hour shifts as crews repair the damage. In some cases, Duke Energy said new equipment would be needed at the substations.

“Several large and vital pieces of equipment were damaged in the event. Repairing the equipment is a multi-step process that will take several days to complete,” the company said in a news release.

In the meantime, a curfew will be in effect county-wide from 9 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday. The curfew could be reinstated on Tuesday night, officials said.

Police reminded drivers to treat non-working traffic light intersections as a four-way stop.