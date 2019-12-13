Task Force seizes 340 fake Nintendo systems from Triangle-area shopping center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of fake Nintendo Classic systems were seized by North Carolina’s Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force at a Triangle area shopping center recently, the Secretary of State’s Office said.

The Task Force has worked for the last two weeks to obtain the counterfeit systems from sellers.

Those sellers are voluntarily surrendering them.

A total of 340 fake Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition Systems were surrendered amid the operation.

The real Nintendo systems have 30 pre-installed games while the counterfeit systems claimed to have 620 and even up to 800 preinstalled games.

“The estimated retail value of the goods exceeds $800,000. The estimated retail value is the amount the genuine trademarked goods would sell for,” the Secretary of State’s office said in a release.

Sec. Elaine Marshall encourages shoppers research products before buying.

“If it’s inferior quality, it may be a fake. If it’s ‘too good to be true,’ it probably is,” the release said.

Marshall created Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force in 2004.

Since then, the Task Force has worked more than 5,500 cases and taken more than $150 million in counterfeits off the streets.

In September, Marshall was awarded the 2019 Brand Protection Hero Award from the Center for Anti-Counterfeiting and Product Protection at Michigan State University.

