ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount high school teacher was arrested after he was accused of sexual activity and indecent liberties with two students, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Officers said they are investigating allegations of inappropriate contact between 28-year-old Marquis Johnson, of Wilson, and two 17-year-old students at Rocky Mount High School.

They said Johnson has been a teacher there for two years.

Investigators said they were working closely with the high school and the District Attorney’s Office to resolve the matter swiftly.

Johnson is charged with:

2 counts of sexual activity with a student

2 counts of taking indecent liberties with a student

He was issued a $10,000 secured bond and placed in Nash County Jail.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department.