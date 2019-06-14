Teacher turned classroom into fight club, Hoke County student says

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — They called it “the bird box” after a student says his teacher turned a sixth-grade classroom into a fight club in Hoke County.

It all happened at East Hoke Middle School right before the school year ended.

Ja-Quan Singletary, 12, says he knew what was about to happen when the teacher covered the windows and pushed the desks back into a ring, but he says he had no idea he’d be next.

“He had said me and my friend would look good if we fight,” said Singletary, “I just wanted to leave,” he added.

He says his teacher, Deshawn Macon, forced him in the middle of the class to fight. He says Macon cursed at the students, threatened them, and gave them a deadline.

“He said y’all have two minutes, after the two minutes, he said he was gonna break it up’,” said Singletary.

Singletary said he’d seen the same thing happen before to the several other students. He says Macon called it “the bird box” and told students not to tell their parents.

But his mom found out after she saw a now-deleted video of the fight posted on social media.

“It’s very frustrating that it’s a child, and that he had to go through that, it’s like the school didn’t even care,” said mother Altondenia Singletary.

Macon was arrested, charged with child abuse, and is suspended from the school without pay.

But he’s not in jail now, so CBS 17 went to the address in court documents, but there was still no sign of Macon.

The incident left a child and his mother worried it could get worse.

“I feel like not coming outside no more,” said Ja-Quan Singletary.

“Now I’m scared for his safety because he knows we live here,” said Altondenia Singletary.

Macon will be in court again next month for the most recent fight. So far he’s not been charged for instigating any other fights.

Detectives at the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office say they are aware of the so called “bird box” fight club and are looking into those allegations.

They say charges could be upgraded.

