GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent two people, including a teenager, to the hospital Saturday night.

At about 8:47 p.m., reports say police were called to a shooting on the 900 block of South Audubon Ave.

When officers got to the scene, they say they found a 16-year-old that had been shot.

EMS took the teen to the hospital, according to reports.

Police say they stopped a car from leaving the area and realized the driver, 21-year-old Torrance Lunnie, had also been shot.

Reports say he was also taken to the hospital and both victims are in stable condition.

Investigators with the Goldsboro Police Department say the shooting remains under investigation.