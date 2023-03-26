ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department said it is investigating after three people were shot outside a nightclub early Sunday morning and three others arrived from the same club to the station with a vehicle riddled with bullets.

At about 2:31 a.m., officers said they were patrolling downtown when they heard multiple shots fired from a parking lot on the 100 block of Northeast Main Street.

When they arrived, they said they found three people shot.

Police identified the victims as 19-year-old Amiya Taylor, 29-year-old Isiah Purvis and 41-year-old Dynasty Brown.

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to a release from the police department.

As of Sunday around noon, police said Taylor and Purvis are listed in stable condition, while Brown is listed in serious condition.

Additionally, while police were at the scene investigating, they said three women arrived at the police department to report that the vehicle they were sitting in was hit by gunfire in the same parking lot.

All three of them were 20 years old, according to police.

Officers said the three women did not report any injuries related to the shooting.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. There is no information on a suspect(s).

Anyone with information on the shooting or the alternation in the parking lot is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards or Text-A-Tip (text and your message to 274637).

Editor’s note: CBS 17 is not reporting the names of the 20-year-old women at this time.