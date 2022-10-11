CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic stop along the Moore and Lee County lines resulted in four people, including one teenager and two felons, being busted on gun and multiple drug charges, officials said.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced a traffic stop on U.S. 1 revealed heroin, ecstasy, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, four firearms and nearly $4,000.

Deputies charged a pair of 52-year-olds, Emmitt Leroy McNeill and Kenneth Marcus Singleton, as well as 29-year-old Shaquana Ishavon McCutchen and Kaylon Isayah Worthy, 18.

Items seized during the four arrests. Photo courtesy: Moore County Sheriff’s Office

All four suspects face 15 charges.

Trafficking opium or heroin by possession;

Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport;

Possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin;

Felony possession of heroin;

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance;

Felony possession of schedule I controlled substance;

Trafficking in cocaine by possession;

Trafficking in cocaine by transport;

Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine;

Felony possession of cocaine;

Possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine;

Felony possession of methamphetamine;

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana;

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances;

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, McNeill and McCutchen were also both charged with four counts of possession of firearm by felon.

McNeill and McCutchen are being held on $95,000 secured bonds, while Singleton and Worthy are being held on $65,000 secured bonds.