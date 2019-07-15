Teen arrested, 2 more sought after 15-year-old murdered, officer shot in Henderson

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Henderson police arrested a 16-year-old and have obtained warrants for three others in connection with the murder of a teenager and shooting of a police officer, according to a press release Monday.

Clysaveon Fields, 16, of Henderson, was arrested around noon Monday. Henderson police also have outstanding warrants for 26-year-old Tyleak Hargrove, of Vance County, and 20-year-old Tyshon DeAndre Stokes, of Warren County, the release said.

A 15-year-old was arrested on July 14 around 8 p.m., as well. All have pending murder warrants, Henderson police Chief Marcus Barrow said.

Henderson police said they responded to a shots fired call around 9 p.m. along the 400 block of Charles Street on July 10. Officers arrived on the scene to find 16-year-old Adonious Hawkins Jr. lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

Hawkins was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

A woman who identified herself as a family member said Hawkins was her cousin and that he was shot while riding his bike.

The second shooting happened July 11 around midnight about a mile away on N. Pinkston Street, while police officers were conducting interviews about the Charles Street shooting, according to officials.

Police say a Henderson Police Department officer was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle in the area while he was on the front porch of a resident on the street, according to Henderson Mayor Eddie Ellington.

The officer was transported to Maria Parham Health and then flown by LifeFlight to Duke Medical Center, Ellington said.

Ronald Ragland, who lives on the street where the officer was shot, told CBS 17 that he heard about 20 gunshots and saw the officer being frantically loaded into the back of an ambulance.

According to Ellington, the officer had just received a promotion and had been with the department for some time. Ellington did not release the name of the officer or say where on his body he was shot. Police said they won’t be releasing the officer’s name.

The officer is expected to be OK, the mayor said.

A neighbor put up a sign asking “How Many?” have to be shot or killed before something is done about violence in Henderson (CBS 17)

Police tape at the scene of the Charles Street shooting (CBS 17)

A vehicle with bullet holes in the back window at the scene of the Charles Street shooting (CBS 17)

Blood on the grass at the scene of the Charles Street shooting (CBS 17)

A neighbor reported hearing around 20 gunshots. At least one of the bullets ended up on his property, just feet from where a child plays (CBS 17)

A bullet hole in a shutter at the scene of a drive-by shooting that injured an officer (CBS 17)

