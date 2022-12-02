CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection to a shooting in November.

On Nov. 17, police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Nicholson Street and Park Avenue.

After arriving, officers discovered that a power pole was struck on Park Avenue by a grey Dodge Charger. They also found shell casings on Nicholson Street.

The investigation found that the victim was operating the vehicle and traveling east on Nicholson Street. A light-colored Chevy Camaro began chasing the Dodge and shots were fired toward it.

The victim was turning left on Park Avenue to avoid the suspect vehicle, then left the roadway and hit the power pole.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for 18-year-old Jaheim Smith. He turned himself in on Wednesday and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, injury to personal property, and discharge a firearm in city limits.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident and additional arrests are expected. If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through our tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’