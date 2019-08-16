Teen arrested week after 18-year-old shot in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A teenager was arrested a week after an 18-year-old was injured in a shooting in Harnett County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Caleb Henderson, 17, of Cameron, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, going armed to the terror of the public, and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Harnett County deputies responded to a reported shooting on Aug. 9 at about 3:02 p.m. The 18-year-old victim had already been taken to Central Carolina Hospital by the time deputies got to the scene, which was on Fox Wood Drive, a news release said.

The victim had been struck by a bullet in the upper-left part of his arm.

Henderson was arrested at a friend’s residence in Sanford on Friday. He is being held at the Harnet County Detention Facility pending his first court appearance on Monday morning, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Beasley at 910-893-0151.

