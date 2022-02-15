Teen boy involved in Harnett County drive-by shot in the head by person in same car: officials

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 17-year-old was unintentionally shot in the head during a drive-by shooting and an 18-year-old man is now charged with attempted murder, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said in a release on Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, a woman who owns a home in the 18000-block of N.C. Highway 27 west in Cameron reported that around 1:06 a.m. Tuesday her house was shot by a person or people inside a passing car.

Five people were inside the home at the time of the drive-by shooting but no one was injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Less than 10 minutes later, a 911 call came in reporting a vehicle fire on N.C. Highway 87 near Graham Road.

Deputies responded to the fire call a short time later and upon arrival found a 17-year-old male who had been shot in the head and taken out of the car by the other occupants of the vehicle, officials said.

Deputies performed life-saving measures on the teen until EMS arrived, the sheriff’s office said. He was transported to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill where he is currently in critical condition.

The three other people inside the vehicle have been identified as 18-year-old Jaquon Ray Chestnutt, of Cameron, and two 16-year-olds.

The 2006 silver Nissan Altima the four people were in was reported stolen on Monday at approximately 4:07 p.m. from a store in Sanford, authorities said.

Sheriff’s office investigators working at both scenes – the home and the highway – determined that the four occupants of the car were responsible for the drive-by shooting on N.C. 27.

According to officials, the 17-year-old was shot in the head by another person inside the vehicle who was attempting to shoot at the house.

Chestnutt was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The 16-year-olds were released to their parents due to their status as juveniles.