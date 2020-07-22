RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-old boy was shot while he was asleep in Hoke County on Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies responded to the home along Old Maxton Road outside of Raeford around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was in his bedroom when he was struck by a bullet. His father and grandparents were home at the time of the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators tried to interview the juvenile victim but he was in surgery and was having a hard time communicating, they said.
The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office didn’t have any information on a suspect.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- FDA warns of dangerous types of hand sanitizers
- Video shows man coughing on Walmart merchandise in South Carolina
- Teen boy shot while sleeping in Hoke County home, deputies say
- Nearly 300,000 chickens die in massive fire in New Jersey
- House passes defense bill that would remove names of Confederate officers from military bases
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now