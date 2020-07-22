Teen boy shot while sleeping in Hoke County home, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-old boy was shot while he was asleep in Hoke County on Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to the home along Old Maxton Road outside of Raeford around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was in his bedroom when he was struck by a bullet. His father and grandparents were home at the time of the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators tried to interview the juvenile victim but he was in surgery and was having a hard time communicating, they said.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office didn’t have any information on a suspect.

