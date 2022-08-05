RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager busted in Hoke County with more than 100 grams of marijuana is facing drug charges, authorities say.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office says Yair Flores-Jimenez, 18, of Parkton was arrested early Friday and charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell and distribute and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He was being held at the Hoke County Detention Center on $3,500 secured bond.

Deputies say they saw baggies of marijuana in the car Flores-Jimenez was driving when they stopped him at around 1 a.m. Friday.

They said a search of the vehicle turned up about 104 grams of the drug.