CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday there was a robbery at First Citizens Bank in Clinton after which the suspect ran across the street with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police. He was later apprehended by officers.

The robbery occurred around 12:20 p.m. at 302 Northeast Blvd. when Steven T. Whitfield, 18, of Clinton, entered the bank and approached the teller with a note demanding the money, police said. A

According to police, no weapons were displayed during the incident.

Whitfield left running from the bank across the street to the grocery store Carlie C’s, police said. He was later apprehended by officers.

“Officers did an outstanding job apprehending this subject just minutes after the incident took place. I’m thankful for their hard work and dedication to our community.” Chief of Police Anthony Davis said.

Whitfield was charged with robbery and processed at the Sampson County Magistrates Office and given a $25,000 secure bond.