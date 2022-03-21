ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids teen will be facing multiple charges after getting caught in a park after hours with a stolen gun and marijuana, according to a news release from police.

Police said the discovery was made on Saturday night, just before midnight, in the area of Chockyotte Park when an officer responded to the area in regards to a female yelling.

Officer J. Melvin arrived at the scene and noticed two vehicles leaving the park area, which was closed.

Melvin stopped the vehicles “to investigate the yelling and to check why they were in the park after hours,” the release said.

One of the people the officer spoke with was “a male driver that had a strong odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. “

Melvin searched the vehicle and found 10.11 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, along with a silver handgun that was hidden under the driver’s seat and was listed as stolen out of Florida.

Police said the suspect in the case is a 17-year-old boy. Officers contacted the teen’s parents and had them meet them at the police department to pick up their child.

Police will seek juvenile petitions on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carry a concealed weapon, officials said.

The teen’s name will not be released at this time because he is a minor.