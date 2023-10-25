JACKSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Greensboro teenager has been charged in a late August armed robbery in Northampton County.

Jahsun Staton, 19, was arrested and served with outstanding warrants on Oct. 10 in connection to an Aug. 27 early morning armed robbery at a store in the Garysburg area, about three miles east of Roanoke Rapids, according to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.

Staton is charged with the following:

Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon,

Second-Degree Kidnapping,

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon,

Assault by Pointing a Gun, Injury to Real Property, and

Injury to Personal Property.

His secured bond was set at $100,000. His next court date is Nov. 2.

The sheriff’s office said more arrests are expected of the other suspects involved in the armed robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation.