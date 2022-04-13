LUMBER BRIDGE, N.C. (WNCN) – A call for a domestic dispute Monday morning led to a 17-year-old boy being charged with four counts of attempted murder, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the 6200 block of Arabia Road around 1:45 a.m. on Monday. One of the victims told them that she and her son had a verbal altercation that led to her son assaulting her and a man at the house, a news release said.

The verbal altercation stemmed from the woman witnessing her son “pouring a substance in a bag of ice that all family members of the household were going to consume,” the release said.

The 17-year-old boy, who wasn’t identified, was charged with four counts of attempted murder. He was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.