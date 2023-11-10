ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids 19-year-old wanted on multiple charges was arrested and charged Thursday with resisting an officer.

Around 3 p.m., Roanoke Rapids police saw a white Chevrolet Impala pull into a handicapped parking space at Walgreens. Officers identified the driver as Jamaryon Martin-Dyon Atkins.

When asked if he had a handicapped placard, Atkins said no and that he was “coming in the store for a minute,” police said.

The officer told Atkins he needed to move his vehicle. As Atkins was walking out of the store, he began to use profanity toward the officer, police said.

Atkins then got into the Impala and continued to shout profanity loudly, police said. Once Atkins moved his vehicle, police asked Atkins for his driver’s license which he refused to produce.

Police ordered Atkins to place his hands behind his back. Atkins refused to cooperate.

During this exchange, the passenger, Cemonye Travius Scott, 20, of Halifax, began recording the incident on his phone.

Police said that was his right to do so, but he was interfering with the officer’s orders toward Atkins.

Scott was told several times to back up. He began using profanity and kept getting closer to the officer as he was trying to place Atkins under arrest, police said. Other officers arrived on the scene and Scott and Atkins were placed under arrest.

Scott was cited for disorderly conduct and was released to a responsible person at the police department. His court date is Nov. 17.

Atkins was charged with resisting a public officer and a handicap parking violation. He has numerous other pending charges in Halifax County including:

Obtaining Property by False Pretense,

Breaking and Entering,

Possession of Stolen Property,

Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and

Assault on a Female.



Atkins was not allowed a bond due to a new law that began on Oct. 1. Under the new law, there are two main categories of defendants affected: Those charged with a violent crime, and those charged with a new crime while out of some form of pre-trial release. This new law states that a judge, not a magistrate shall determine whether a person charged with one of the following charges may be released before trial: