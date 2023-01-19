TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Battleboro 18-year-old has been charged with stealing a tractor and authorities said he tried to sell it on Facebook Marketplace.

On Wednesday, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a potential stolen tractor that was actively listed on the ecommerce platform.

The tractor was a 2022 New Holland and listed for sale at $5,000.

This tractor new is valued at $35,000, the sheriff’s office said.

The person trying to purchase the tractor noticed that the VIN number on the vehicle appeared to have been tampered with in an attempt to alter it.

Upon noticing this, the potential buyer contacted Premier Equipment in Rocky Mount and provided them with the VIN number.

Premier Equipment notified the individual that this tractor was the property of a local farmer in the Nash County area and, given the circumstances, was likely stolen.

Edgecombe County notified the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and together they began looking into the incident.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to obtain the Facebook messages between the potential buyer and the seller.

They were able to use that information to find a Facebook profile and ultimately identify the suspect as Clifton Danielle Richardson, of Battleboro, as the person who possessed the tractor and the one listing it for sale, the sheriff’s office said.

Richardson was arrested without incident and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle by the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Richardson was placed in the Edgecombe County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond in Nash County, and a $7,500 secured bond in Edgecombe County.

This is the second Facebook Marketplace-related incident that the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office has dealt with this week.

Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday for trying to sell a dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace.