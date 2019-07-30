Teen checking mail dies after being hit by car in Sampson County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
deadly crash generic_1530048555077.JPG.jpg

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sampson County teen died after being hit by a vehicle while checking his family’s mail last week, officials say.

Eric Serrano, 18, of Sampson County was on the shoulder of Five Bridge Road near Clinton around 4:40 p.m. Friday when the crash happened, according to a spokeswoman from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

An 18-year-old woman driving in the 500 block of Five Bridge Road crossed the centerline and hit Serrano, killing him on impact, officials said.

Skylin Peterson of Salemburg was charged in the case, but officials said she was not texting at the time.

Authorities also said drugs and alcohol were not involved.

Peterson was charged with driving left of center and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation, according to the highway patrol.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss