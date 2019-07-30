Teen checking mail dies after being hit by car in Sampson County

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sampson County teen died after being hit by a vehicle while checking his family’s mail last week, officials say.

Eric Serrano, 18, of Sampson County was on the shoulder of Five Bridge Road near Clinton around 4:40 p.m. Friday when the crash happened, according to a spokeswoman from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

An 18-year-old woman driving in the 500 block of Five Bridge Road crossed the centerline and hit Serrano, killing him on impact, officials said.

Skylin Peterson of Salemburg was charged in the case, but officials said she was not texting at the time.

Authorities also said drugs and alcohol were not involved.

Peterson was charged with driving left of center and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation, according to the highway patrol.

