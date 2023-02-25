ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly weekend in Rocky Mount earlier this month became even deadlier after a victim of a shooting the first Saturday of the month passed away this week, police said.

Gunfire was first reported just before 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 in the 1400 Block of Cokey Road, according to Rocky Mount police. A shooting the next night at a motel left a 20-year-old man dead, police said.

Soon after police arrived along Cokey Road, they were told Tazion Baines, 19, arrived with a gunshot wound at UNC Nash, officers said.

On Friday, Rocky Mount police were told by Baines’ family that he was released from a hospital, but was recently readmitted, officials said. Baines died Friday from injuries he suffered in the shooting, police said.

The day after the shooting, Amaurie Pender, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested in the case, police said.

Pender was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The juvenile was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Since the shooting victim has now died, police will consult with the district attorney’s office about any new charges for the two suspects.

The first weekend in February was already deadly with a Feb. 5 Sunday night shooting at the Executive Inn killing Damien Williams, 20, police said.