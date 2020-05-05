Raleigh teen drowns while struggling to swim in Jordan Lake, deputies say

MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager drowned at Jordan Lake on Monday afternoon, Chatham County officials said.

The incident was reported just after 3:30 p.m. at Jordan Lake near the Moncure area, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have identified the teen as Fuad Nagi Busisou, 19, of Raleigh.

A witness said that Busisou was struggling in the water — and trying to stay above the waterline in a section of the lake near Clark Poe Road, the news release said.

Several agencies responded and Busisou’s body was recovered at 6:35 p.m.

“Our deepest sympathy is with the family and friends of the victim at this time of unexpected and tragic loss,” the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said in the news release.

Rescue units from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Moncure Fire Department, North Chatham Fire Department, North Carolina State Parks Police, North Carolina Wildlife Law Enforcement, Army Corps of Engineers, First Health of the Carolinas, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

