Teen facing 20 charges after vehicles hit by rounds from ‘high-powered’ pellet rifle in Wilson County

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made while more victims have come forward after several shots were fired at drivers along U.S. 264 in Wilson County on Wednesday morning

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says at least five vehicles were shot at between mile marker 38-40 on Highway 264 Wednesday afternoon. The suspect, a 14-year-old, is facing 20 counts of damage to personal property and 20 counts of discharging a barreled weapon into an occupied vehicle, officials said Friday afternoon.

Wilson County officials said Friday that every vehicle struck was traveling eastbound on US 264 near the 38-mile marker which is near the Mamie Road area.

Deputies said Friday that two make-shift “blinds” had been constructed in the area of the shootings, which was done using a high-powered pellet rifle.

One of the two “blinds” that was found where ammo was also found, deputies said.

Both blinds were made natural shrubbery near U.S. 264, “possibly to conceal the shooter,” a Friday afternoon news release from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The blind was built on the exterior fencing located on the south side, of the eastbound travel lanes, of U.S. 264. Detectives recovered several rounds of BB and pellet ammunition near the roadway, which came from the same direction of the located ground blind,” the news release said.

The juvenile lives in the area, deputies said. The juvenile’s name was not released.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now