DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of a store clerk from Wednesday night, the Dunn Police Department said.

A 16-year-old is in custody and, in addition to the murder charge, is facing robbery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny of a firearm charge, according to police. He will be transported to a secure custody facility.

At 10:54 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to Family Mart at 610 E. Broad St. in reference to a shooting.

There, they found the clerk on the floor behind the counter with an apparent gunshot wound. The clerk has since been identified as Nasi Azzan, officers confirmed.

Dunn Emergency Services arrived on scene a short time later and pronounced the clerk dead.

Surveillance video obtained at the store shows the suspect enter the business dressed in dark clothing with a mask concealing the face, police said.