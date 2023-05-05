ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage girl has been charged in a stabbing that stemmed from an altercation with a teenage boy.

At 7:41 a.m. on Tuesday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a stabbing call at Caswell at Arlington Mobile Home Park on Arlington Street Extension.

A preliminary investigation found that there was an altercation between a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, police said. The two teens involved in this incident knew each other.

During the altercation, the boy damaged property belonging to the girl who then stabbed him which resulted in non-life threatening injuries, police said.

She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries and referred to the juvenile court system, according to police.