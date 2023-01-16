ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC Nash Hospital called police Monday night after a teenager was critically shot.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said they arrived at the hospital just after 9 p.m. to find a 19-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

UNC Nash medical staff confirmed the teen was listed as critical and then transported her to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Police did not confirm where the young woman was shot or if they had any leads in the shooting.

Rocky Mount police said anyone with information about the shooting should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.