NOTE: The above video is from reporting on October 31, before the suspect was in custody.

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wilson Police Department has arrested a teenager after a shooting on Sunday left four people with injuries.

As of 12:51 p.m. on Wednesday, police confirmed 18-year-old Braulio Fuentes-Martinez is in custody.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 2331 U.S. 301 (Wilson County Fairgrounds) South after a gunshot call. Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they located three victims that had been shot.

Officers spoke with witnesses who said they were celebrating a birthday party when Fuentes-Martinez arrived uninvited.

Witnesses told police that despite being asked to leave, Fuentes-Martinez refused and retrieved a firearm from his vehicle. He fired about four or five shots into the crowd, injuring four people including two juveniles.

Police said after the shooting, Fuentes-Martinez tried to flee in his vehicle and struck another person. He then collided with three other vehicles and fled the area on foot shortly after.

Three of the victims were transported to the Wilson Medical Center and ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville from the fairgrounds while one was taken to the hospital before officers arrived, according to police.

Police said two victims are in critical condition and two have been discharged. The person struck by Fuentes-Martinez’s vehicle sustained minor injuries.

On Wednesday, police said all patients were discharged from the hospital.

Officers said that they obtained warrants on Fuentes-Martinez on several counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a stolen firearm.

The investigation is ongoing and police continue to search for Fuentes-Martinez.