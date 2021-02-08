Teen killed in shooting in Rocky Mount neighborhood, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager was killed in a shooting in Rocky Mount Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 3:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Vernon Road, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

The initial call, which is in east Rocky Mount, was for a shooting with injury.

When police arrived they found a 19-year-old man with “an apparent gunshot wound,” the news release said.

“Officers began life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived,” the release said.

However, the victim, Jordan Clayton died at the scene, police said.

The news release said the deadly shooting case is “an active ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).