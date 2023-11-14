ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old lost his life in a car accident Monday, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Just after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene where the teen driver had collided with a utility pole at the intersection of Thomas A Betts Parkway and Goldrock Road. The victim, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

As of 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, the accident remains under the investigation of Rocky Mount’s Traffic Enforcement Crash Reconstruction Unit.