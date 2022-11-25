SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say a teenager was taken to the hospital after crashing his dirt bike during a police chase Thursday morning.

Officers said a 16-year-old boy lost control and crashed his dirt bike into a canal embankment at the ballpark in Scotland Neck.

They said he was thrown into the canal, which had water in it.

The officer involved in the chase pulled him out of the water to help as a crowd gathered to see what was going on, according to the police department.

More police officers and Halifax County deputies arrived at the scene to help with crowd control and assistance until EMS arrived.

Investigators said the teen was going more than 60 mph on several streets on the Eastside.

They said the police officer maintained a safe distance behind the bike in hopes he would pull over.

The teen committed numerous traffic violations and was not wearing a helmet, according to police reports.

He was taken to the hospital by helicopter for further treatment.

Aside from the teen, no other injuries were reported.

Police said they were familiar with the teenager who was involved.

They said they had encountered the 16-year-old before during criminal investigations and mischief activity.

Investigators believe he fled from police because of the amount of drugs found in his possession.

They said it was not the case of a ‘joy ride.’

According to the police department, the teen had no license, no helmet and no adult supervision.

They said he knowingly fled from the officer who had his blue lights and siren on.

“It’s very disheartening that the chase ended in the manner that it did and we extend our prayers to him and his family,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post. “We know him and his family and we do care.”

The teen has since been released from the hospital.

He is charged with failing to stop for blue lights and siren, no operators license, failure to wear a helmet, possession of Schedule VI (marijuana), careless and reckless driving and other traffic violations.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Police say their standard procedures regarding illegal operations of dirt bikes on maintained roads include a verbal warning or citation, and the bike is normally towed at the owner’s expense.

Officers say it’s against the law and unsafe to drive a dirt bike or ATV on state and local highways.

If police attempt to stop you, you’re asked to pull over and comply. They say everything else can be worked out in court.