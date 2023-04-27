PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Chatham County say the teen who was shot in a car has been released from a hospital.

The sheriff’s office on Thursday identified the wounded person only as a 17-year-old who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting Wednesday morning at the intersection of Moore Mountain and Hamlets Chapel roads.

Authorities have been searching for the gunman, who they described as a Black man in his late 20s or early 30s who is about 6 feet tall with a goatee.

They say he was wearing dark clothing and a black pullover hoodie when he stepped out of his newer model white Mazda SUV and fired shots into the car, striking the teen.

Deputies have said anyone who has information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 919-542-2911.