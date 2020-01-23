Teen shot last week in Rocky Mount dies, police say; homicide investigation underway

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen shot last week in Rocky Mount has died from his injuries, according to police.

Officers responded to the intersection of Gold Rock and Greyson roads around 4:50 p.m. for a shooting call on Jan. 16. They found the victim and rendered first aid until Nash County EMS arrived, the release said.

The victim, since identified as 19-year-old Keivon Bullock, of Rocky Mount, was transported to Nash Health Care for further treatment.

Police said Thursday morning that Bullock had died and the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-972-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.

