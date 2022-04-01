ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen was shot multiple times in a Roanoke Rapids shopping center parking lot Thursday night, police said in a release Friday morning.

According to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department, police officers and Halifax County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of the 1000-block of Julian Allsbrook Highway in reference to a shooting that took place between PNC Bank and Little Caesar’s Pizza at approximately 10:08 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers and deputies found a 19-year-old victim who had been shot multiple times, police said. The teen was taken to the hospital with injuries that “at the time did not appear to be life threatening.”

Authorities said that at last check, “the victim was alert and speaking with staff” at the hospital.

Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin called the shooting “senseless.”

This is a very serious incident and those involved had no regard for anyone else that may have been traveling in the area. This kind of violence is senseless and could have easily taken the life of an innocent bystander. We will continue to follow up on what information we have and any developing leads.”

The police department continues to investigate this incident and asks anyone with information in regard to the shooting to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.