SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The Southern Pines Police Department is asking the community to come forward with information after officers say a teen was shot multiple times.

They say it happened just before midnight on Friday at the 1200 block of West Connecticut Ave.

Officers received a call about shots fired in the area, and another call asking them to come to a nearby hospital for a reported gunshot victim.

They say they spoke with the victim who had multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.

He was in stable condition, according to officers.

Investigators say evidence shows this was not a random incident and the victim and the suspect may know each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031 or the crime tip line at 910-693-4110.

Police say all information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.