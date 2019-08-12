Teen sought on ‘going armed to terror of public’ charge after Fayetteville man shot

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen is wanted on charges of “going armed to the terror of the public” after a Fayetteville man was shot Friday in Harnett County, officials said.

The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. along Fox Wood Drive in the Carolina Hills subdivision in Sanford, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

An 18-year-old man from Fayetteville had already been taken to Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford after he was shot in the upper arm, the release said.

Caleb Xavier Henderson, 17, of Washington Lane in Cameron is sought in the shooting, officials said.

Deputies said that although Henderson has not been captured several charges have been filed against him, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a handgun by a minor.

If anyone knows about Henderson’s location, they should call Detective Beasley at 910-893-0151 or an anonymous tip-line at 910-893-0300.

