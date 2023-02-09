ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen has been arrested in a robbery attempt Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel that turned deadly.

Shamoral Williams, 18, is one of two suspects who were on the run, Rocky Mount police said. He was arrested in Enfield on Wednesday night.

Police said the robbery attempt at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard ended with the shooting death of 20-year-old Damien Williams, who police said was one of the would-be robbers.

The third suspect, Naquandre Mitchell, remains at large.

Police said the three men forced their way into the hotel room occupied by Johnny Lyons and Quindal Joyner, police said. Further investigation revealed two additional suspects, Leonard Rudd and Montavis Jones, were accomplices, but did not enter the room.

Lyons was hurt in the shooting, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Rudd was arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, as well as, robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is in the Nash County Jail under a $175,000 secured bond and no announced court date.

Williams is charged with attempted robbery, felony conspiracy, and communicating threats. He was placed in the Nash County Jail under a $175,400 bond.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office helped with capturing Williams.