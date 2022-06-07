WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 14-year-old who died in a boating accident at Buckhorn Reservoir in Wilson was a passenger on a boat with a total of four people on board, a wildlife officer confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the victim was found early Monday morning and was “pronounced deceased upon discovery” after being “ejected from a boat,” a previous news release from Wilson police said.

Wildlife Officer Milton R. Grady confirmed four people were on board the 19-foot skiff pleasure boat, and one of the occupants was at least 18 years old.

Grady however could not confirm if the 14-year-old was operating the boat nor any other identifiers for the passengers.

Grady provided an example of the “skiff” boat the 14-year-old was thrown from.

In North Carolina, you must be at least 16 years old to operate a personal watercraft.

Grady also said there were approximately 20 boats on the water when the teenager was thrown from the boat just after 10 a.m.

Wilson Fire and Rescue, several volunteer fire departments and various law enforcement agencies were involved in the search, police said. Grady said the first wildlife officer arrived around 11 a.m. and firefighters and other crews were already there.

He said crews are using all kinds of different sonar and technology because of the murky water in the roughly 2,300-acre reservoir that features depths of as deep as 20 feet.

Grady also said it is not known if the boat was “jumping wake, looking to avoid a collision, took a sharp turn,” or encountered a different scenario altogether.

Regardless, he said the boat was in compliance with the proper amount of life vests.

