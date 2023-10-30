WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wilson Police Department has obtained warrants for the arrest of a teen after a shooting on Sunday left four people with injuries.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 2331 U.S. 301 (Wilson County Fairgrounds) South after a gunshot call. Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they located three victims that had been shot.

Officers spoke with witnesses who said they were celebrating a birthday party when 18-year-old Braulio Fuentes-Martinez arrived uninvited.

Braulio Fuentes-Martinez, Middlesex,18 (Wilson Police Department)

Witnesses told police that despite being asked to leave, Fuentes-Martinez refused and retrieved a firearm from his vehicle. He fired about four or five shots into the crowd, injuring four people including two juveniles.

Police said after the shooting Fuentes-Martinez tried to flee in his vehicle and struck another person. He then collided with three other vehicles and fled the area on foot shortly after.

Three of the victims were transported to the Wilson Medical Center and ECU Health Medical Center from the fairgrounds while one was taken to the hospital before officers arrived, according to police.

Police said two victims are in critical condition and two have been discharged. The person struck by Fuentes-Martinez’s vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Officers said that they obtained warrants on Fuentes-Martinez for several counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are forthcoming, according to police.