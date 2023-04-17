ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen who is no stranger to police was arrested after a shooting in broad daylight in Rocky Mount Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported early Sunday afternoon as a shooting in the 300 block of Cokey Road, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Police later determined a person was shot in the 400 block of East Raleigh Boulevard, the news release said.

Monday morning, Demonta Hyman, 19, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, police said.

Hyman was already out on bond from an incident where he pointed a firearm at police, the news release said.

Additionally, in late March, Hyman was involved in a separate incident involving guns, police said. This incident began as a larceny investigation.

During this investigation, Hyman fled the scene, pulled a gun and pointed it at one of the investigating officers, police said.

Police said they were looking for Hyman who was “armed and dangerous.”

For this incident, Hyman was charged with assault on a government official with a firearm, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon, police said. Hyman was later arrested and given an $8,000 secure bond. Hyman posted bond on April 4 and was released from custody.