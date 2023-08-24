SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two days after a missing person case was opened in Lee County, the body of a missing 17-year-old was discovered in neighboring Harnett County.

The teenager has been identified as James Devon Snipes by the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Snipes was found deceased in the area of Cooks Lane in Sanford where investigators from both counties responded to Thursday morning.

Lee County deputies had been searching for Snipes, who lives in Sanford, since Tuesday.

In a release on the joint investigation, officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.