ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A couple of larceny suspects are now in custody after police say they broke into a smoke and vape shop in August.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, officers responded to the area of 1680 N.C. 5 for a business alarm activation around 12:24 a.m. on Aug. 11.

Officers on scene discovered the NC Smoke and Vape shop had been broken into, police said.

Police found one of the suspects, 18-year-old Leevester Ingram, of Rockingham, near the crime scene, according to police.

Ingram was charged with breaking and entering, as well as, larceny after breaking and entering.

Following his arrest, he made an appearance in front of a magistrate in Moore County and was taken to the Moore County Detention Center under a $20,000 secure bond, pending a hearing that happened Sept. 7.

Earlier this month, Aberdeen police identified the first suspect in connection to the case as a juvenile who was charged with one count of breaking and entering. The juvenile was committed to the Juvenile Justice Center on Oct. 6.