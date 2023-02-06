LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers who are accused of killing another teenager appeared in Franklin County court Monday morning.

Gavin Miller, 18, and Dillon Piper, 19, are each facing a second-degree murder charge after the death of Hamilton Woods Jr., a 19-year-old. The judge granted a request to continue—or push back the bond hearing—so both suspects are scheduled to be back in court this Friday.

After the court appearance, Woods’ family and friends gathered in front of the courthouse where their attorney led a news conference.

“Imagine the impact on everyone’s lives that he had while he was here. All I ask is for justice. All I ask is for everyone to come together for a good cause,” said Ray Woods, Hamilton’s uncle.

Ashlyn Newsome tells CBS 17 she witnessed the shooting and tells us it all stemmed from a fight.

“I just saw the gun go off and I saw Hamilton stumble around and he fell to the ground and I ran over to him,” Newsome said.

The attorney for Hamilton Woods’ family says a special prosecutor has been assigned to this case.

CBS 17 reached out to the suspects’ attorneys, who were not able for interviews, but Piper’s attorney claims he was “more of a witness” to what happened and says he believes the evidence will prove that.

Both Miller and Piper are in jail on $5 million bonds.